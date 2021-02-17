Previous
Next
Nice to be outside. by berniep
18 / 365

Nice to be outside.

This is Dribbs... Nice for her to be out on the grass instead of snow.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Bernie P

ace
@berniep
Hey everybody out there, never really done anything with a camera. My wife is doing a 365 project and said i should have a go to......
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise