Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
24 / 365
wind
Windy day on the farm
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
3
0
Bernie P
ace
@berniep
Hey everybody out there, never really done anything with a camera. My wife is doing a 365 project and said i should have a go to......
24
photos
5
followers
12
following
6% complete
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 350D DIGITAL
Taken
23rd February 2021 1:33pm
Privacy
Public
Brigette
ace
i like the crop that highlights the flag movement
February 23rd, 2021
Bernie P
ace
@brigette
thank you,, not been taking pictures long so trying new things.
February 23rd, 2021
Brigette
ace
@berniep
trying new things.. experimenting is the best! Check out the weekly challenges and themes.. get pushed weekly can also be a nice way to learn and stretch yourself!
February 23rd, 2021
