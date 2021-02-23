Previous
wind by berniep
24 / 365

wind

Windy day on the farm
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Bernie P

@berniep
Hey everybody out there, never really done anything with a camera. My wife is doing a 365 project and said i should have a go to......
i like the crop that highlights the flag movement
February 23rd, 2021  
@brigette thank you,, not been taking pictures long so trying new things.
February 23rd, 2021  
@berniep trying new things.. experimenting is the best! Check out the weekly challenges and themes.. get pushed weekly can also be a nice way to learn and stretch yourself!
February 23rd, 2021  
