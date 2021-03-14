Previous
Alien scene..... by berniep
42 / 365

Alien scene.....

I don't usually 2 Lego photos in a row however was having a play and this just reminded me of that scene in alien... you know the one :)
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Bernie P

ace
@berniep
Hey everybody out there, never really done anything with a camera. My wife is doing a 365 project and said i should have a go to......
