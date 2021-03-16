Sign up
44 / 365
Clouds over the hills
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
2
0
Bernie P
ace
@berniep
Hey everybody out there, never really done anything with a camera. My wife is doing a 365 project and said i should have a go to......
45
photos
7
followers
14
following
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
The Dog Lady
ace
nice
March 17th, 2021
Bernie P
ace
@dogwoman
thank you
March 17th, 2021
