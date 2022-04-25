Previous
Nightly tree by bertai26
2 / 365

Nightly tree

I wanted to play with taking photos at night and discovered that I was able to get a lot of different effects. This is my favorite composition of the series I took tonight, of the tree in front of my house.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Aurelie

@bertai26
This is my second time trying the 365 project. I started photography in 2020 but after a few months, my life as a Mom and...
