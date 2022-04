Little boy's fun

During the chore of picking up toys at the end of the day, I noticed how much colors, shapes, patterns there was. So, I decided to try shooting the toys as my subject for today. I ended up having a lot of fun with it and enjoyed shooting at ground level. I like this one, as the "Luigi" character in the toy car seems to me like he's reflecting on all the messy toys around him. Like he's too good for them, or something. I thought it was funny.