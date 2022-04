Don't Judge by Cover

Today, my daughter has her first dance class since the pandemic started. Huge deal for her. We went back to her beloved dance school and I thought I should shoot something related to it. But as I was trying to find inspiration, I realized that building is really plain and...ugly really! When you get in though, it is wonderful. It's a huge dance studio with vivid colors, costumes, decor, music. SO different from the outside...