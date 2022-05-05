Previous
Almost ready by bertai26
8 / 365

Almost ready

After a late night at work, planning for the next week with my colleague, I felt a craving for pasta. As I was waiting for them to be cooked, I took photos of different stages of the preparation. This one was one of the last shot.
5th May 2022

Aurelie

@bertai26
This is my second time trying the 365 project. I started photography in 2020 but after a few months, my life as a Mom and...
3% complete

Photo Details

