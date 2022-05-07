Previous
Six Flags fun by bertai26
9 / 365

Six Flags fun

First day at Six Flags Great America, for the season. First ride: The Carousel. My son and the horse seem to be n'sync.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Aurelie

@bertai26
This is my second time trying the 365 project. I started photography in 2020 but after a few months, my life as a Mom and...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

