9 / 365
Six Flags fun
First day at Six Flags Great America, for the season. First ride: The Carousel. My son and the horse seem to be n'sync.
7th May 2022
7th May 22
Aurelie
@bertai26
This is my second time trying the 365 project. I started photography in 2020 but after a few months, my life as a Mom and...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
7th May 2022 10:45am
Privacy
Public
Tags
park
,
amusement
