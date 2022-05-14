Previous
Simple Sunny Saturday by bertai26
10 / 365

Simple Sunny Saturday

It was the end of the afternoon. Kids played most of the day outside. I played with them, watched them, read my book. Just enjoying being outdoors.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Aurelie

@bertai26
This is my second time trying the 365 project. I started photography in 2020 but after a few months, my life as a Mom and...
3% complete

