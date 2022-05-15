Previous
Sunday Night in a Teacher's Life by bertai26
11 / 365

Sunday Night in a Teacher's Life

I am a teacher. I live with my husband and two kids. We eat every night at the dinner table, except on Sunday. The tradition of "Sunday Night TV Dinner" came because the table is always used up on Sunday for my planning for the week/correcting student work, and folded laundry that was done earlier in the day. In black and white because I HATE having to work on Sundays and push it as long as I can. I love my job and students (I don't have the Sunday blues per se, as I don't mind going back to work) but I am a master procrastinator when it comes to correcting work!
