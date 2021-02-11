Previous
Snow Palace by night by bertielion
2 / 365

Snow Palace by night

The garden is a new landscape at night. From the butterfly on a branch icicle my daughter spotted, to the icicle in the Snow Palace. Any hints on photographing ice at night with a cameraphone appreciated!
11th February 2021

Bertie Lion

@bertielion
