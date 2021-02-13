Previous
Next
Fortune Cookies by bertielion
4 / 365

Fortune Cookies

Emulate what you admire in your friends.
Stop searching forever. Happiness is just next to you.
You will find great contentment in your daily activities.
Your lucky day is Monday. Enjoy it.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Bertie Lion

@bertielion
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise