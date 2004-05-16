Previous
On a higher vantage point by beryl
Photo 3

On a higher vantage point

The pigeon flew from the garden fence , to perch on the slanting corner of the neighbours roof-top ! Here he had a better view point to all the neighbouring gardens and who's garden had the best breakfast on offer !
Spotted it for May's h/h !
16th May 2004 16th May 04

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
1138% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Clever bird and a fabulous diagonal half and half.
May 16th, 2024  
