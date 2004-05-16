Sign up
Photo 3
On a higher vantage point
The pigeon flew from the garden fence , to perch on the slanting corner of the neighbours roof-top ! Here he had a better view point to all the neighbouring gardens and who's garden had the best breakfast on offer !
Spotted it for May's h/h !
16th May 2004
16th May 04
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
5572
photos
126
followers
78
following
1138% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
2nd June 2021 10:20am
Privacy
Public
top
,
roof
,
pigeon
,
mayhalf-2024
,
slanting-edge
Diana
ace
Clever bird and a fabulous diagonal half and half.
May 16th, 2024
