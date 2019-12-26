Previous
The Ironbridge by beryl
The Ironbridge

The famous Ironbridge in Shropshire spanning the swollen River Severn .After a beautiful , dry and sunny Christmas day , today is dull and wet !
26th December 2019

Beryl Lloyd

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Looks cold too!
December 26th, 2019  
