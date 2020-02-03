Sign up
Photo 2590
Daffodils
Daffodils -- my favourite Spring flowers
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
3878
photos
135
followers
83
following
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2586
2587
1036
2588
1037
2589
2590
1038
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
30th January 2020 6:55pm
Tags
yellow
,
daffodils
