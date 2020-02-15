Previous
Roses are red, my love ..... by beryl
Roses are red, my love .....

The supermarket was well supplied with bouquets of red roses and red flowers in readiness for Valentine's Day . I wonder how many were sold and how many are still there .I couldn't resist a quick capture of their beauty !
15th February 2020

Beryl Lloyd

beryl
Lou Ann ace
This is so beautiful. I went to our grocery Thursday and every male customer was walking around with a bouquet in his hands. So I think the groceries here do quite well on Valentine’s Day.
February 15th, 2020  
