Photo 2602
Roses are red, my love .....
The supermarket was well supplied with bouquets of red roses and red flowers in readiness for Valentine's Day . I wonder how many were sold and how many are still there .I couldn't resist a quick capture of their beauty !
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
1
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
3902
photos
136
followers
88
following
Lou Ann
ace
This is so beautiful. I went to our grocery Thursday and every male customer was walking around with a bouquet in his hands. So I think the groceries here do quite well on Valentine’s Day.
February 15th, 2020
