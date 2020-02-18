Previous
Button tree by beryl
Photo 2605

Button tree

A little button tree I crafted and framed a couple of years ago . This represents my cherry blossom tree in the garden !
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Dianne
This is gorgeous. Fav
February 18th, 2020  
