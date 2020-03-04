Previous
Primula by beryl
Photo 2620

Primula

Rainbow 2020- yellow.

This little primula is so wonderfully bright in spite of being speckled with dirt after the recent stormy weather !
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Beryl Lloyd

