Photo 2620
Primula
Rainbow 2020- yellow.
This little primula is so wonderfully bright in spite of being speckled with dirt after the recent stormy weather !
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
3938
photos
135
followers
86
following
717% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
4th March 2020 10:20am
Tags
yellow
,
primula
,
rainbow2020
