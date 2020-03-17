Previous
Marigold by beryl
Marigold

Rainbow 2020 - orange

Struggling with orange so had to go to the archives , edit and frame an earlier shot of a marigold in the garden - they are not in flower yet this year And with the coronavirus , we oldies are advised to stay at home !! !
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Beryl Lloyd

gloria jones ace
Very pretty orange image, composition.
March 17th, 2020  
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely colours.
March 17th, 2020  
