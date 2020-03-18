Sign up
Photo 2634
Primula
Rainbow 2020 - yellow
A lovely bunch of soft yellow primulas in the garden - so it was a delight to walk out in the garden to capture these !
A drizzly , damp day today too add to the misery of the present situation ! Take care one and all !
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
17th March 2020 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
garden
,
primulas
,
rainbow2020
