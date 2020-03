Mr B in the pink ! .

Rainbow 2020 - pink .



This fat bumble bee has been buzzing around the garden for days ( there may be more than one of them !! ) The other day I found him struggling on his back on my kitchen door step - I gently assisted him to turn over and he immediately dusted himself down and buzzed off to the flower bed . A few minute later I followed him ,and found him enjoying the freedom and nectar on the pink polyanthus !