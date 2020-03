Purple striped primula

Rainbow 2020 - purple



I saw this primula in the supermarket when I went shopping over a month ago - I thought the markings were quite unusual ! So I edited and framed it for today's rainbow's colour . So restricting having to stay at home - but we will do our best !!

Today is a much colder da to the beautiful sunny weather we had during the last few days !



Have a safe ,happy weekend !