Amaryllis

At the beginning of this Cofid19 my dear friend and neighbour celebrated her 90th birthday and due to be living alone , her daughter came and took her to stay with her in the North of England . So I am now the custodian of her home . This beautiful amaryllis was still in flower ,so I was instructed to take it home with me - This is the last of the flowers which I have cut off and placed in a small bud vase - such a beautiful colour .I keep my eye on things and I pop over a couple of days a week to check on her mail and water her pot plants . With a phone call on a Sunday to report and have a chat !