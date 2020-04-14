Forget-me-nots

A cold and frosty morning , but the sun is shining brightly .With all the tree blossom around we are into the hayfever season for many of us . I have been on medication now for a couple of weeks and I assume its due to the hay-fever or a sneeze I have a complete blood shot eye today . I had spent an hour or so out in the garden yesterday as Gary and I trimmed back a couple of bushes ! As you see the forget-me-nots look so cheerful as they have taken over a whole flowerbed . When they finish flowering I strip them all out and tidy the area . They will be back next year !!