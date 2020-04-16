Previous
Next
The Crow by beryl
Photo 2663

The Crow

I have never before ,until a week or so ago ,found the crow landing on my "big bird" table My initial reaction was, what ugly bird ! but I have enjoyed observing him , He seems quite fearless and inquisitive ,in fact intelligent ! He will come down and appears to be looking at ne through my Kitchen window (apologies , not too clean Kitchen window !! ) He will twist and turn his head so his big strong beak can pick up the tiniest of morsels . He landed yesterday and as there was no food ,he stood for a while before letting out one of his horrible squawk as he flies off . I am looking forward to be able to observe him again !
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
729% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Lovely diptych and shots. He looks rather disappointed. Prepare his meal for next time. Looking forward for more shots.
April 16th, 2020  
Annie D ace
I love crows
April 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise