The Crow

I have never before ,until a week or so ago ,found the crow landing on my "big bird" table My initial reaction was, what ugly bird ! but I have enjoyed observing him , He seems quite fearless and inquisitive ,in fact intelligent ! He will come down and appears to be looking at ne through my Kitchen window (apologies , not too clean Kitchen window !! ) He will twist and turn his head so his big strong beak can pick up the tiniest of morsels . He landed yesterday and as there was no food ,he stood for a while before letting out one of his horrible squawk as he flies off . I am looking forward to be able to observe him again !