fuzzy flowerheads

I am starting to find colour entering my back garden - so delightful to see . and some of the plants seem to be growing inches overnight .I am so fortunate to have a garden during this lockdown , but never-the-less I do yearn to go out and experience nature in the surrounding countryside - , the trees coming into leaf , the bluebells in the woods and even the fields of bright yellow rapeseed - One can only dream at the moment and thank God that we are at the moment safe .

This flower .whose name always escapes my memory .has really a lovey fluffy head . With time on my hands I couldn't help but have a little faffing ,but perhaps I should have left well alone !!

Another sunny and calm morning - so nice to see.