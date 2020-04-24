Previous
fuzzy flowerheads by beryl
fuzzy flowerheads

I am starting to find colour entering my back garden - so delightful to see . and some of the plants seem to be growing inches overnight .I am so fortunate to have a garden during this lockdown , but never-the-less I do yearn to go out and experience nature in the surrounding countryside - , the trees coming into leaf , the bluebells in the woods and even the fields of bright yellow rapeseed - One can only dream at the moment and thank God that we are at the moment safe .
This flower .whose name always escapes my memory .has really a lovey fluffy head . With time on my hands I couldn't help but have a little faffing ,but perhaps I should have left well alone !!
Another sunny and calm morning - so nice to see.
Beryl Lloyd

January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
julia ace
Thalictrum... such a lovely spring/summer flower.. there is a lovely single one as well..
April 24th, 2020  
Annie D ace
gardens are such a lovely place to spend time - and take photos
April 24th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Your garden is lovely - I have to resort to bluebell woods etc (we have no shops here) and my garden is nowhere near as pretty as yours
April 24th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@julzmaioro - thanks Julia , I remember you came to my rescue once before - I think this time I must write it down somewhere safe !- not a name that rolls off the tongue and easily remembered !
April 24th, 2020  
julia ace
@beryl its one that I remember from my childhood as it qas in Mums garden.. live the fern like foliage
April 24th, 2020  
