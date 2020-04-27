Gardering

Late posting today after a busy day !. A

less sunny day and slightly cooler , ideal to do some gardening before the forecasted rain in the next day or so .

This morning Gary did our weekly shop and got most of the food on the list ! In the afternoon Gary did some gardening for me in digging over an overgrown border , the whole border was strangled in grass and overgrown border plants and the soil was dry and like concrete . Tomorrow we will tidy and re-plant hopefully before the promised rain comes down !

Sorry for the lack of commenting tonight - just tired !!

