Gardering by beryl
Photo 2674

Gardering

Late posting today after a busy day !. A
less sunny day and slightly cooler , ideal to do some gardening before the forecasted rain in the next day or so .
This morning Gary did our weekly shop and got most of the food on the list ! In the afternoon Gary did some gardening for me in digging over an overgrown border , the whole border was strangled in grass and overgrown border plants and the soil was dry and like concrete . Tomorrow we will tidy and re-plant hopefully before the promised rain comes down !
Sorry for the lack of commenting tonight - just tired !!
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Looking forward to seeing your new border.
April 27th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
There is always always work when you have a garden, good job Gary!
April 27th, 2020  
Batya
You're hired!
April 27th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
My word you will be really tired both of you...very satisfying to clear that bed! I’m excited to see what you plant there! Sleep well!
April 27th, 2020  
