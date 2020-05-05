Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2682
Rhododendron
A lovely splash of colour in the garden - this is the first one to flower .
May 20 words -- flowers
5th May 2020
5th May 20
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4002
photos
134
followers
81
following
734% complete
View this month »
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-T580
Taken
3rd May 2020 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
rhododendron
,
may20words
Margo
ace
So pretty
May 5th, 2020
*lynn
ace
Oh, what gorgeous, full flowers!
May 5th, 2020
