Rhododendron by beryl
Photo 2682

Rhododendron

A lovely splash of colour in the garden - this is the first one to flower .

May 20 words -- flowers
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
734% complete

Margo ace
So pretty
May 5th, 2020  
*lynn ace
Oh, what gorgeous, full flowers!
May 5th, 2020  
