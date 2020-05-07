Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2684
Leaf Patterns
Captured in the garden and edited .
May 20 words
7th May 2020
7th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4004
photos
135
followers
81
following
735% complete
View this month »
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
2683
2684
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
2nd May 2020 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
edit
,
patterns
,
may20words
John
ace
Very artistic! Leaf patterns are truly amazing.
May 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close