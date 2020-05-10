Sign up
Poppies
A much colder and dull day . So I have had time for a lot of faffing - I have lost count at the different processing I have thrown at this simple trio of poppies ! - but quite pleased with the effect !
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Tags
edits
welsh-poppies
Annie D
ace
Lovely colours 😊
May 10th, 2020
