Poppies by beryl
Photo 2687

Poppies

A much colder and dull day . So I have had time for a lot of faffing - I have lost count at the different processing I have thrown at this simple trio of poppies ! - but quite pleased with the effect !
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
736% complete

Annie D ace
Lovely colours 😊
May 10th, 2020  
