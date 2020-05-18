Sign up
Photo 2695
Pyracantha
The pyracantha bush is loaded with these tiny flowers , The mild and wet winter , and Gary's pruning , must have suited it well we should be in for a great show of berries in the Autumn ! - A contender for half and half !!
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4016
photos
137
followers
83
following
738% complete
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
17th May 2020 4:42pm
Tags
pyracantha
,
white-blossom
,
mayhalf20
