Photo 2699
Campanula
Another contestant for the half and half . Thcampanulas are full of flower at the moment and are just tumbling over the edge of the brick wall !
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Tags
blue
,
campanula
,
brick-wall
,
mayhalf20
Diana
ace
Beautiful flowers and great half and half.
May 22nd, 2020
Margo
ace
very pretty
May 22nd, 2020
