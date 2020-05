The blue Monk's hood and the firethorn '

I love the blue of the Monk's Hood - a flower that my grandmother had in her garden , and I was always warned how poisonous it was .

Such a hot day , after stripping my bed and the laundry , the day got too hot for me and after lunch I seemed to have flaked out for most of the afternoon !!

NB--Botanical names -- Monk's Hood = Aconitum

Firethorn = Pyracanths