Foxgloves by beryl
Photo 2710

Foxgloves

I love the foxgloves in the garden , , as the years go by - the foxgloves in the garden are gradually converting back to the original colours , but I still have the pale pink and white ones still growing strong !
Another hot and sunny day

NB nice viewed on black if you have time
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
