Photo 2719
Me and my shadow
One of the allium seed heads - brought indoors to dry .
A cold blustery day with a little rain ! and no oomph to do much !!!
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
1
1
365
DMC-FZ72
11th June 2020 1:13pm
Public
garden
allium-seed-head
Lou Ann
ace
It is lovely. I like the shadows!
June 11th, 2020
