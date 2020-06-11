Previous
Me and my shadow by beryl
Me and my shadow

One of the allium seed heads - brought indoors to dry .
A cold blustery day with a little rain ! and no oomph to do much !!!
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Lou Ann ace
It is lovely. I like the shadows!
June 11th, 2020  
