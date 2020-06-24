Previous
Canterbury Bells by beryl
Photo 2732

Canterbury Bells

These little beauties in both blue and white have dwindled in my garden over the years .
It is a very warm morning and the forecast for dry ,sunny , hot few days
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Maggiemae ace
I wonder who used the word Canterbury with these lovely flowers! They don't drop down like some others. Lovely composition!
June 24th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Beautifully presented picture. The flowers look very pretty.
June 24th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
So beautiful Beryl....
June 24th, 2020  
