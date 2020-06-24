Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2732
Canterbury Bells
These little beauties in both blue and white have dwindled in my garden over the years .
It is a very warm morning and the forecast for dry ,sunny , hot few days
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
3
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4055
photos
137
followers
85
following
748% complete
View this month »
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
12th June 2020 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
garden
,
bells
,
canterbury-
Maggiemae
ace
I wonder who used the word Canterbury with these lovely flowers! They don't drop down like some others. Lovely composition!
June 24th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Beautifully presented picture. The flowers look very pretty.
June 24th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
So beautiful Beryl....
June 24th, 2020
