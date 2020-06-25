Previous
Lavender by beryl
Photo 2733

Lavender

Lavender blue dilly-dilly ,
Lavender green ,
You shall be King , dilly-dilly ,
I shall be queen .

The lavender is coming to flower ,
It's already a very hot and sunny morning .
Beryl Lloyd

Maggiemae ace
So many different lavenders - this one has got a lot of flowers! I'm still singing...
June 25th, 2020  
FBailey ace
I now have that ear worm too! Wish I could smell it:)
June 25th, 2020  
