Photo 2735
Allium seedheads
I have gathered my Allium seedheads to dry , Some are very big but these are smaller .They make quite a delicate arrangement
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4058
photos
137
followers
85
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
27th June 2020 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
arrangement
,
allium-seedheads
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
June 27th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
June 27th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
They are lovely! How wonderful to enjoy them while they are drying out.
June 27th, 2020
