Allium seedheads by beryl
Photo 2735

Allium seedheads

I have gathered my Allium seedheads to dry , Some are very big but these are smaller .They make quite a delicate arrangement
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Beryl Lloyd

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
June 27th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
June 27th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
They are lovely! How wonderful to enjoy them while they are drying out.
June 27th, 2020  
