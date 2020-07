Calla Lilies

Another shot of my Calla Lilies . I had a day out in the garden yesterday while Gary and I cut back overgrown plants and bushes and general tidying up - always something to do in the garden .

This morning we are experiencing a fine drizzle ,but it is trying to brighten up .

I am feeling rather sad today as it would have been my late husband's 80th birthday today ,if the big C hadn't taken him away from me at 50 yrs .