Pink Phlox

I love this perennial in the garden - the phlox tends to flower for a great length of time . I have a few different colours , but this is my favourite as it came from my parent's garden when I moved to this house !

A cold dull day again bit the strong blustery winds of yesterday seem to have died down . Yesterday the winds blew the canopy off my garden swing seat - not to be expected in July !!

Monday morning and time to do my weekly shopping !