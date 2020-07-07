Previous
Purple Phlox by beryl
Photo 2745

Purple Phlox

Another and a newer addition to my phlox family and in full flower now . Some of the others are not in flower yet !
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot, beautiful colours.
July 7th, 2020  
