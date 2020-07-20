Sign up
Photo 2758
Blueberries
A lovely sunny morning and my blueberries are ripening !
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
4
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4081
photos
137
followers
84
following
755% complete
View this month »
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-T580
Taken
20th July 2020 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
blueberries
Annie D
ace
wonderful focus and detail Beryl
July 20th, 2020
Judith Johnson
These look lovely. We have them too, but the birds love them too.
July 20th, 2020
Babs
ace
Lovely, I had blueberries in my fruit salad tonight
July 20th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Lovely - look delicious
July 20th, 2020
