My favourite ! by beryl
Photo 2762

My favourite !

My Favourite daisy, in the garden Not sure of it's name as it is one that I brought from my parent's garden , many moons ago ! It reminds me of Van Goch's Sunflowers and so I call it "Van Goch" !
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Santina ace
great close-up of this beautiful flower
July 24th, 2020  
Babs ace
It looks delightful, very summery
July 24th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely, and it’s so wonderful that it came from your family’s garden.
July 24th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Good name for this delightful flower.
July 24th, 2020  
