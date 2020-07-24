Sign up
Photo 2762
My favourite !
My Favourite daisy, in the garden Not sure of it's name as it is one that I brought from my parent's garden , many moons ago ! It reminds me of Van Goch's Sunflowers and so I call it "Van Goch" !
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4085
photos
137
followers
84
following
756% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
LG-K120E
Taken
22nd July 2020 7:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
daisy
,
van-goch
Santina
ace
great close-up of this beautiful flower
July 24th, 2020
Babs
ace
It looks delightful, very summery
July 24th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely, and it’s so wonderful that it came from your family’s garden.
July 24th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Good name for this delightful flower.
July 24th, 2020
