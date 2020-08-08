Sign up
Photo 2777
Buddleia
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
3rd August 2020 5:09pm
purple
flowers
buddleia
aug20words
Pat Knowles
ace
Love a buddleia ...so do the butterflies! A great addition to any garden! I like the purple ones!
August 8th, 2020
wendy frost
ace
Pretty capture and details Beryl. My buddleia is over already I think the heat and lack of rain has finished it off although it did perhaps flower early this year.
August 8th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Just so lovely.
August 8th, 2020
