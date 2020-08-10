Sign up
Photo 2779
Geranium
Doing so well and enjoying the heat !
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
2
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4102
photos
136
followers
86
following
761% complete
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
9th August 2020 2:34pm
flowers
,
geranium
,
deep-pink
,
aug20words
Debra
ace
Very pretty!
August 10th, 2020
tony gig
Beautiful shot Beryl...Fav
August 10th, 2020
