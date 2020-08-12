Previous
Before and after the storm by beryl
Photo 2781

Before and after the storm

After days of extreme muggy heat we have had two nights of torrential rain , sheet lightening and thunder creating flooding and havoc around the area.
Some of the plants in the garden did not fair too well
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
Oh what a pity, hope they survive!
August 13th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
That must have been quite a storm. The leaves look ok so maybe they will get a new bloom.
August 13th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my, yes, geraniums don’t like a lot of water. We are in a heat wave. I hid my hanging baskets on the north side of the house to keep them out of the sun.
August 13th, 2020  
