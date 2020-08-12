Sign up
Photo 2781
Before and after the storm
After days of extreme muggy heat we have had two nights of torrential rain , sheet lightening and thunder creating flooding and havoc around the area.
Some of the plants in the garden did not fair too well
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
3
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4105
photos
136
followers
86
following
762% complete
View this month »
Tags
storm
,
geraniums
Diana
ace
Oh what a pity, hope they survive!
August 13th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
That must have been quite a storm. The leaves look ok so maybe they will get a new bloom.
August 13th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my, yes, geraniums don’t like a lot of water. We are in a heat wave. I hid my hanging baskets on the north side of the house to keep them out of the sun.
August 13th, 2020
