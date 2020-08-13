Previous
Pink Japanese Anemones by beryl
Photo 2782

Pink Japanese Anemones

The Pink Japanese Anemones stood proud in all the storm
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
Beautifully composed shot, they seem to be dancing.
August 13th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Love the diagonal comp.
August 13th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot. We never got any storm or rain!
August 13th, 2020  
