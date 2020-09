Dale-end Park

Took a drive down to Dale-end Park in Ironbridge yesterday as it was a beautiful sunny day . in the hope of going round the park on my mobility scooter !! -- only to find after Gary had put the buggy together that in changing the car I had left my buggy key at home . So as my back is so bad at the moment , I can not walk , so sat on a nearest bench watching the world go by - while Gary took Alfie for a walk !