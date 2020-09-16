Previous
Blowing in the breeze by beryl
Photo 2816

Blowing in the breeze

The tall Rudbeckia are gently blowing in the breeze . making a yellow curtain between flower borders !
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Photo Details

Kerri Michaels ace
very pretty
September 16th, 2020  
Rosie Kind ace
Such a lovely bright colour - they're beautiful
September 16th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and wonderful colour.
September 16th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Pretty capture
September 16th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely band of colour!
September 16th, 2020  
