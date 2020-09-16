Sign up
Photo 2816
Blowing in the breeze
The tall Rudbeckia are gently blowing in the breeze . making a yellow curtain between flower borders !
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4139
photos
135
followers
85
following
771% complete
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
15th September 2020 2:39pm
yellow
garden
rudbeckia
Kerri Michaels
ace
very pretty
September 16th, 2020
Rosie Kind
ace
Such a lovely bright colour - they're beautiful
September 16th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and wonderful colour.
September 16th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Pretty capture
September 16th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely band of colour!
September 16th, 2020
